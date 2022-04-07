Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 606,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $87,693,000 after purchasing an additional 73,833 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $5.10 on Thursday, hitting $156.57. 517,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,251,005. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $434.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

