Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/6/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

4/4/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

3/17/2022 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/17/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $45.00.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,894. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

