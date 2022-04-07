FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $12.94 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 243,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.70. 1,688,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

