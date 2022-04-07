FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 278,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,607,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 2.01% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after buying an additional 71,360 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,526. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $78.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

