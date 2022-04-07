CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 282.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $212.58. 1,513,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,383. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

