FDx Advisors Inc. Has $28.93 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up approximately 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $28,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $422.18. 541,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,341. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $468.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.51.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

