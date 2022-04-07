CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 706,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,752,000 after purchasing an additional 71,784 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.63. 15,737,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,226,244. The company has a market capitalization of $226.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

