CCM Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073,455 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after buying an additional 323,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW stock traded up $5.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.83. 1,559,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,986. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

