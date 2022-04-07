UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.4% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $19.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $536.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $363.11 and a one year high of $538.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.96.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

