Renaissance Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,562 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 342.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,418,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,006. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.13, a P/E/G ratio of 21.32 and a beta of -1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

