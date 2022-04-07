Zacks: Analysts Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.41. Guild reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GHLD. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Guild in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guild by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHLD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.55. 34,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.20. Guild has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

