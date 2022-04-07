Terracoin Tops One Day Volume of $105.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $473,244.87 and $105.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,437.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.23 or 0.00771745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00205908 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

