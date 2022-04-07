ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $82.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get ManTech International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 164,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.74. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.73.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.