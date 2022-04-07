Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.57). Alteryx reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 637.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Alteryx by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.54. 845,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

