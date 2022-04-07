Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives $25.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research analysts have commented on VINC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Vincerx Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. 50,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,366. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.69. Research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

