CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

CVS Health stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.61. 372,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,193 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.