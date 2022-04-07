Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,343 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NKE traded down $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $129.38. 5,319,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,208. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average is $152.20. The company has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

