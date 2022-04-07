Troy Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 2.9% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of CME Group worth $161,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.30. 1,212,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.07 and its 200-day moving average is $225.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.08.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

