Troy Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $341.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.38 and a 200-day moving average of $349.66. The company has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

