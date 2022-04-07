FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,255 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.5% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $90,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 31,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 508,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

ABT traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.37. 5,862,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average of $125.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

