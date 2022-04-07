Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) Trading Down 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.55 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 14,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 21,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 139.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter.

