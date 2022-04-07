Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.94. 30,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 47,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $516.22 million for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.76%.

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

