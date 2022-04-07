VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Trading Up 4.1%

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $268.90 and last traded at $268.90. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VGP from €240.00 ($263.74) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on VGP from €235.00 ($258.24) to €250.00 ($274.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.85.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

