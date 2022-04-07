Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.46 and last traded at $67.58. 309,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 527,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60.
