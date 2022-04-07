Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.41 and last traded at $50.45. Approximately 4,511,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,378,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

