Field & Main Bank Makes New $190,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.69. 483,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,612. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.23. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

