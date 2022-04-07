Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases 916 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.79. 356,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,779. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.