Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wacker Chemie (WKCMF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS: WKCMF) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2022 – Wacker Chemie was upgraded by analysts at Warburg Research to a “buy” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Wacker Chemie was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/21/2022 – Wacker Chemie was downgraded by analysts at Warburg Research to a “hold” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Wacker Chemie had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €164.00 ($180.22) to €160.00 ($175.82).

3/9/2022 – Wacker Chemie was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – Wacker Chemie was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2022 – Wacker Chemie was upgraded by analysts at Warburg Research to a “buy” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Wacker Chemie had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $$172.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.47. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.