iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.41. 3,109,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.