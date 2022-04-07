Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $72.05 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 26.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $72,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.51. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.69 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

