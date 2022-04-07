CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.57.

ZBRA stock traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $418.40. 464,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

