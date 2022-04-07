CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 147.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,753 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.32.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $12.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.50. 2,057,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,383. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.44. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.