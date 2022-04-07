PUBLISH Price Reaches $0.0249 on Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $38,869.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00036015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00104928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

NEWS is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

