The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($16.58).
Several brokerages recently commented on UTG. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.74) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.39) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,300 ($17.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.70) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
UTG stock traded down GBX 43 ($0.56) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,115 ($14.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,111,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,218. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,071.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,084.36. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.39). The stock has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52.
In other news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,804.93).
About The Unite Group (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
Read More
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.