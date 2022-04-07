The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($16.58).

Several brokerages recently commented on UTG. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.74) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.39) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,300 ($17.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.70) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

UTG stock traded down GBX 43 ($0.56) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,115 ($14.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,111,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,218. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,071.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,084.36. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.39). The stock has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,804.93).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

