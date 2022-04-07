Field & Main Bank Makes New $425,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,640 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,933,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,683,266. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

