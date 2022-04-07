Analysts Set Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target at $50.40

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Enova International stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. 317,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. Enova International has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

