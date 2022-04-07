Analysts Set Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target at $50.40

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
Enova International stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. 317,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. Enova International has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enova International (Get Rating)
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enova International (ENVA)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.