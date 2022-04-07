Brokerages Set Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) PT at $18.50

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:MNDT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. 3,725,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,357,954. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.94. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

