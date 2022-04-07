CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.33 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,451,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,086,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,729,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

