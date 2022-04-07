Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases 1,809 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Liberty Broadband worth $120,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.58. 544,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $132.58 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

