Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,453,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,373 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.13. 18,014,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,089,955. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.