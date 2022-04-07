Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,453,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,373 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.13. 18,014,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,089,955. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
