Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDC. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.99. 347,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Belden has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

