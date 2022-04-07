GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $15,804,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.10, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of -0.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

