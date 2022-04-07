Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 9.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.54% of Deere & Company worth $567,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 90,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $409.46. 1,637,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.78. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $437.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

