Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,116 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,921,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,943,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.17. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

RLX Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.