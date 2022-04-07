Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Progyny by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 248,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,765,412. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,559. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.89. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

