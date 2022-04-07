Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 2,996 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after acquiring an additional 345,588 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 396,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 137,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.37. 1,040,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,129. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $370,087.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $109,885.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,907 shares of company stock valued at $585,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEAM. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

