Renaissance Capital LLC Purchases 6,504 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,051. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.