Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.88. 349,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 380,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.