First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.64 and last traded at $46.64. 27,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 40,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78.
