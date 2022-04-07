iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Shares Down 1.3%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.86. 871,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 361,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.
